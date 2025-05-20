VCCP takes Hovis to TV for first time in six years

Hovis is reportedly in merger talks with Kingsmill as the baking industry consolidates to cope with higher costs and a consumer backlash against processed foods. In this new campaign, however, VCCP sidesteps all that to showcase the Hovis brand and the place it has held in British culture since 1886.

Employing VCCP’s trademark mix of grit and sentiment, the TV commercial uses the painted Hovis “ghost signs” that are still visible on walls in some parts of the country. The 2025 update is that a new sign is being painted in bold yellow, carrying the line “Strength baked in,” and Ridley Scott’s famous “Boy on the bike” is now a boy offering a sandwich to the sign painter.

Mark Brown, CMO at Hovis said: “‘Strength Baked In’ is a recommitment to the values Hovis has always stood for – strength in community, authenticity, and resilience. And that commitment sparked a genuine transformation across the business – bringing fresh energy not just to creative strategy, but to product development, innovation, and internal culture.”

Emma Houlston and Colin McKean, creative directors at VCCP, said: “Hand painted Hovis signs have adorned brick walls across the nation for over 100 years. We wanted to celebrate these beautiful symbols of endurance and the resilience of the people who pass by them every day. Those wise, weathered Hovis signs have seen it all, reminding us we all carry strength, even in the toughest times.”

There might be consolidation coming in the market, but surely the sliced loaf isn’t in danger of disappearing forever. The £4.50 sourdough loaf isn’t for everyone, and as this campaign obliquely reminds us, Hovis is “as good for you today as it’s always been.”

MAA creative scale: 7.5