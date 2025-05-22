Uncommon rewinds for Ocado with ‘Life delivered’

Reliability and trust are the watchwords for Ocado in Uncommon Creative Studio’s first work for the brand since winning a pitch in December. The idea comes from Ocado’s own research, which found that customers’ concept of reliability extends to choice, fair pricing, shelf life, timely arrival, and no surprise substitutions.

The new “Life delivered” campaign has a suitably reassuring feel about it. Starting with the aftermath of a kids’ party, the film plays the action backwards, travelling through the multi-generational mayhem and then the preparations, before we finally get to the crucial moment that made it all possible – Ocado turning up on time to make it all happen.

The soundtrack is “Let forever be” by the Chemical Brothers, which will appeal to Ocado’s Gen X heartland.

It’s the first time Uncommon, which sold a majority stake to Havas in 2023, has teamed up with Havas Media. “Life delivered” kicks off with TV in shows including Taskmaster, Britain’s Got Talent and Gogglebox.

Sarah Emerson, head of brand at Ocado Retail, says: “Life Delivered has taken our promise of unbeatable choice, unrivalled service and reassuringly good value and turned it into a truly emotive comms platform. We know that our customers are spinning lots of plates and for many, Ocado plays a real role in reliably delivering what they need. We can’t wait to see it out in the world and look forward to seeing the response from customers.”

Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon Creative Studio, says: “Ocado is a fantastic brand, which deserves to be far better known than it is. They came to us in a moment of change, and we’re so excited for the launch of this platform, which we believe will really connect with a wider audience. In a Britain which often feels broken, reliability is exactly what people crave. They need brands they can trust amidst the chaos of life and everything it throws at us.”

It’s a simple concept, well-executed, with all the right feels.

MAA creative scale: 7.5