The Corner wins revamped Moss

That pillar of the London social scene Moss Bros (where you get your kit for Ascot – but only morning dress if you’ve a Royal Enclosure ticket) is now Moss and the venerable business (founded 1851) has appointed The Corner as its new creative, social and influencer agency.

The work will go live in June and run across VOD, OOH, social, digital and in-store.

Moss CEO Brian Brick says: “This is a defining moment for Moss. We have our strongest collection to date, a clear and confident vision for the brand, and we’re continuing to invest in our growing store portfolio. We’re pleased to be partnering with The Corner at such an important time for the business, and together we’re excited to bring the next chapter of the Moss story to life.”

Corner CEO Neil Simpson says: “Moss is an icon of the high street that is innovating at pace. We are honoured to be selected as their partner.”