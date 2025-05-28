Tesco enlists pineapple-on-pizza for value proposition

There’s a lot to worry about in the world but in Ireland, it seems, they’re debating the merits of pineapple on pizza. As you do. The cornerstone of a new Tesco “value” campaign from BBH Dublin.

“Customers want and need more than just the cheapest option — it’s about knowing their money has been well spent while getting the great quality of Tesco,” says Tesco Ireland’s Rebecca Stenson. “We loved how BBH Dublin’s creative tapped into something so culturally rooted and relatable. The great pineapple-on-pizza debate might divide the nation, but one thing everyone can agree on is real value — and with Clubcard Prices and Aldi Price Match, Tesco delivers just that.”

BBH CD Luke Till says: “Tesco wanted to reassert their value credentials in a way that feels true to Irish shoppers so we tapped into something uniquely Irish: their love of a good debate. Whether it’s pineapple on pizza, the ‘correct’ shade of tea, or the eternal tomato-fruit-or-veg question, the spots mirror those classic conversations that divide the nation. But there’s one thing we can all agree on: money spent at Tesco is money well spent.”

Certainly not your usual value ad – people screaming about Clubcard etc – but it’s a somewhat roundabout way of getting to the point, with the danger that customers will be lost on the way.

‘A’ for effort though and Tesco does make its advertising via BBH work hard. But….

MAA creative scale: 5.