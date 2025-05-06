Tariffs loom for Jaguar as it plots global agency search

Jaguar is reportedly launching a global review of its creative account, what you might call a challenge for the lucky agency as Donald Trump slaps a 25% tariff on imported cars and the brand, owned by Tata’s Range Rover maker JLR, prepares to launch an all-electric, even more upscale model line to rival the likes of Bentley and Rolls Royce.

The account is currently held by Accenture Song with JLR’s in-house agency Spark44.

It’s yet to be seen if (a) the Trump tariffs actually last, as American consumers face higher prices and not just for luxury cars and (b) such luxury items take price increases in their stride as the people currently buying them are hardly short of a few dollars.

Jaguar’s teased pre-launch (below) certainly divided opinion, not actually featuring real cars at first although some possibles were shown at a trade show in Miami.

Holding the account is a big challenge for Accenture Song (which also includes Droga5.) Although a big company in terms of turnover it has, so far, failed to nab many big global brands. Whether or not Jaguar remains one rather depends on the man in the White house as, historically, it has sold about a quarter of its output to the US.