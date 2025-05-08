Sweet dreams for Simba mattresses and Channel 5

Simba, which calls itself a “Sleep technology company,” recently renewed its sponsorship with Channel 5, and a new set of idents has been created to flag up the brand to viewers.

Black & White Projects, a creative consultancy led by Duncan Stuart (former marketing director at MullenLowe and 101) is behind the work, which neatly showcases Simba’s product range while injecting some humour into the brand.

Steve Reid, CEO at Simba, said: “We wanted to show that great sleep isn’t just a function – it’s a feeling. This campaign puts comfort, humour, and human habits front and centre. We’ve created something warm and relatable that reflects how people actually live – and sleep – today.”

Duncan Stuart, MD of Black & White Projects, said: “There is unparalleled innovation within Simba’s product technology. When people settle down at home to watch their favourite show, what matters is the feeling that tech gives them: ultimate comfort. Our idents show that feeling through Simba People and their idiosyncrasies.”

Good enough not to annoy the viewers, who are likely to see the idents on repeat – they will be running across Channel 5’s drama, entertainment and streaming content.

MAA creative scale: 7