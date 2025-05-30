Steve Hall and Dan Seager from New Commercial Arts: our Top Tips for Cannes

Here’s a few words on what may do well at Cannes this year..

Top Tips for Cannes

Visit Oslo. Is It Even a City? (NewsLab AS)

This flips traditional tourism advertising on its head. It’s essentially anti-advertising – subtly irreverent, quietly confident, and all the more engaging for its unhurried pace. A smart, distinctive take that draws you in by doing less, not more.

Penny. Price Packs (Serviceplan)

An insanely simple idea. And a timely one. Whilst competitors squabbled over prices, Penny printed theirs on the packaging, making them part of the design, and therefore impossible to increase. As compelling for someone doing their weekly shop, as for a juror.

Heinz. Trigger The Taste. (W+K London)

Instantly recognisable – so much so, that at first glance, many wouldn’t even notice the lack of a brand name. A simple, insightful, poster campaign. And a strong example of a brand confidently dropping the logo and still remaining unmistakably itself.

Dan Seager (left) and Steve Hall are ECDs, New Commercial Arts.