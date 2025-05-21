Pepsi, Coke and Snickers: are big advertisers losing the plot?

Soon la crème of the creative world (adland version) will be gathering for the Cannes Lions, including (if recent years are any guide) lots of big brand clients. Those brave enough to risk not getting back into the US anyway.

It’s good that clients are interested in creativity (as well as a few days in the sun); have they learned anything from their attendance at such festivals?

Pepsico, Coca-Cola and Mars are three of the world’s biggest advertisers (Amazon is tops) and they’ve been at it for decades, Cannes Lions or not.

But if you look at some of their recent offerings you can’t help but wonder if they’ve learned anything. Aside from box ticking that is.

Here’s a new global effort from Pepsi, ‘Refresh ther Game,’ dutifully ticking football (obvs) and its ever-expanding list of “global ambassadors” including newbies (on us) Alexia Putellas, Lauren James, Leah Williamson, Caroline Graham Hansen and Farah Jefry. And, inevitably, David Beckham, this time in a cowboy hat ordering Pepsi in a saloon. As you do.

Apparently it’s a spin on a previous ‘Surfers’ commercial.

Next up Coca-Cola from WPP Open X. Inviting us to ‘Enjoy The Moment.’ And, er, that’s it.

Still time for football though (bit more to this one.)

Finally Mars’ Snickers which has been mining the same theme/seam to some effect for what seems like decades. This time from T&Pm featuring one Jose Mourinho (football box ticked) and some unruly Viking-types.

This shows more promise but the one-time Special One (now more often the spectacularly grumpy one) looks just as grumpy before and after his Snicker. Isn’t he supposed to change?

So there you have the boxes. Quick cutting SFX for Pepsi (focus groups say they like that even if the rest of us are fed up with it), football (whether relevant or not), celebs (attach the brand to someone familiar) and some pretty lame efforts at humour.

Is this what exposure to all that “creativity” leads to? Think I’d ask for my money back.

MAA creative scales:

Pepsi: 2

Coca-Cola: 3

Snickers: 4