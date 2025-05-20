Pablo and Unlimited combo scoops more UK government business

The combo of independent Pablo and Accenture Song’s Unlimited seems to have taken over from M&C Saatchi as the UK government’s favoured agency, first under the last Tory government and now Labour.

It’s been reappointed to the £15.6m Cabinet Office contract (down from £22m) to add to another recent reappointment by HMRC. It also handles the Metropolitan Police and the Department for Business and Trade.

The Cabinet Office is a smoky outfit, a kind of alternative to the Civil Service. It says its job is to: “support the Prime Minister and ensure the effective running of government. We are also the corporate headquarters for government, in partnership with HM Treasury, and we take the lead in certain critical policy areas.” It’s also a “ministerial department, supported by 27 agencies and public bodies.” Which is quite a lot. Recently it’s run flag-waving campaigns for the UK.

All very good for Pablo and Unlimited naturally. The Cabinet Office declined to comment on the appointment, which is a bit rich as it’s spending taxpayer money.