Ovo enters ‘power struggle’ with gas rivals

Yesterday we had British Gas with its furry ‘things’ courtesy of T&Pm and today it’s challenger brand Ovo Energy’s turn with ‘Power Struggle’ from Saatchi & Saatchi.

As you’d expect from a challenger brand (founded in 2009, but big) it’s not afraid to cause a stir. So we have a fearful family being pursued by their devices as energy costs drive them to the brink.

As ever, the answer’s an app.

OVO’s Alice Tendler says: “Nobody likes feeling out of control, especially when it comes to your own home and finances. We wanted to inject some emotion into our advertising by dramatising energy anxiety and cutting through the noise to show what doing energy differently can feel like with OVO.”

Indeed it does. Another good film from CCO Franki Goodwin (a film producer too and it shows) and Saatchi.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.