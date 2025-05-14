Now Lipton jolly rogers its way into the tea wars

Yet more from the tea wars, now it’s Pepsi Lipton (which seems to be a J/V twixt Pepsi and Lipton’s new owners CVC) launching a new global platform (Lipton is big in ice tea): ‘Tea Changes Everything.’

Adam&eveDDB is on the case and so we have some pirates being pirate-ish but then changing ‘everything’ into something from a ship-based Hollywood musical.

April Redmond, CMO Pepsi Lipton, says: “The playful new platform is built on the insight that tea – which is known to have a refreshing, uplifting taste – can change everything and offer easy moments of joy and positivity. By leveraging our tea and taste credentials, we are tapping into the increasing consumer demand for more permissible drinks.”

A&E creative director Mark Shanley says: “Tea really does change everything. Even the moods of a crew of weather-beaten, bloodthirsty, grumpy pirates. We’re excited for the launch of this new creative platform, based on a simple truth, and we’re looking forward to the next chapter of ‘Tea Changes Everything’.”

Not entirely sure what a permissible drink is but it’s fun. Tea, of all things, is livening up the airwaves.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.