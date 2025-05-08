Neverland wins Center Parcs

Neverland has won Center Parcs’ brand and strategy business in a pitch handled by Ingenuity+. Center Parcs has six villages in the UK with over 2.3m visitors annually with a new one planned in Scotland. The business was previously with Brothers & Sisters.

CMO Sara Holt says: “Center Parcs is an incredible business with deep guest loyalty, unrivalled occupancy and an amazing story to tell. It needs a special partner. From the moment we met Neverland they demonstrated a love of our brand that only comes from being a guest who has made lifetime family memories on our villages. They have used this to show us an enticing future. We are so excited to roll this out together to our guests and colleagues.”

Neverland CEO Josh Harris says: “From the moment we met Sara and the team, we felt the energy and potential behind this special opportunity to evolve one of the UK and Ireland’s most iconic brands. We’re grateful for the trust, time, and care Center Parcs put into an amazing pitch process.”