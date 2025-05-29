Nespresso drops McCann for Publicis Groupe’s new Leo

Waiting for a merger must be like walking the famed green mile and IPG faces a year of that, waiting for the merger with Omnicom.

Must be particularly gruelling at biggest creative network McCann which has already seen a number of senior departures including the CEO and CCO in London. Now McCann has lost its flagship Nespresso account to Publicis Groupe’s newly-minted Leo, a combo of Leo Burnett and Publicis Conseil. The appointment follows a pitch including McCann.

McCann Worldgroup says: “We’re incredibly proud to have worked with this iconic coffee brand to turn it into a global phenomenon. From the highly successful collaboration with George Clooney to the power of the ‘Nespresso what else?’ platform, our partnership has created work that has built a new premium coffee brand around the world.

“We wish the brand well in its next chapter, and look forward to continuing our strong partnership across the many other ways we support the business.”

Publicis, currently the pre-Omnicom/IPG biggest ad holding company by value, is winning everything in sight at the moment including a slew of massive media accounts including Coca-Cola. At this rate it will rival in size the merger of two big rivals on its own.

No word yet on whether Nespresso will stick with actor star George Clooney.