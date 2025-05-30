Müller superfans inspire VCCP’s new ‘luxury’ campaign

Müller Bliss sends up the tropes of luxury advertising for a new campaign in which online reviews from superfans provide the soundtrack to reverential close-up shots of yoghurt and toppings.

VCCP has gone for a simple and inexpensive route to tempt the brand back on to TV for the first time in a decade, deftly tapping into the sense of humour that Müller has become known for through its Müller Corner and Müller Light ads.

Helen, Carswell, marketing manager at Müller says: “We call Bliss our Sleeping Beauty. Despite being on shelves for years, and being a firm favourite amongst those that know us, we haven’t spotlighted it in our advertising for nearly ten years! Now felt like the right time to re-introduce the nation to Bliss, and have a bit of fun with it. After all, who better to encourage shoppers to try Bliss than real consumers.”

Colin McKean, creative director at VCCP says: “Not everyone has heard of Müller Bliss. But it turns out those in the know can’t stop talking about it. And the things they say online are frequently eye-popping. Like ‘If I could extract it from the pot, I’d happily serve it at a dinner party’ and ‘Once we’d discovered this treasure trove of eccentric adoration, we had to share the love.”

As is usually the case with VCCP, it’s a group effort, with Girl&Bear providing production and post production – perhaps another secret to the agency’s success – it grew billings by 28% last year and is the second biggest creative agency in the country, according to Nielsen. David Masterman, who has been a steady creative force at the agency since 2018, has just been promoted to from deputy to full ECD on the back of his contribution to this success.

When a reviewer says they love your product so much they want to dunk their head in it, why not make the most of it? There are echoes of VCCP’s recent work for Cadbury, which also features some significant oozing, but clients no doubt like what they see in that relationship.

MAA creative scale: 6.5