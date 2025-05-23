More National Lottery troubles as Allwyn splits from Leo Burnett

Czech firm Allwyn has hardly been an unbridled success since it took over the UK National Lottery from Camelot with lawsuits circling and the Gambling Commission investigating its performance.

Now it’s splitting from Leo Burnett, hired to work on above-the-line ads just over a year ago with VCCP given the gaming account. This seemed like a consolation prize at the time but now Allwyn has decided to concentrate most of its efforts on gaming with VCCP now in pole position.

Whether or not gaming can deliver the vast amounts of lottery money Allwyn has promised remains to be seen. It wouldn’t surprise many if the contract is re-advertised. Allwyn has not so far commented.