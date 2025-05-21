Mikkelsen pours a traditional AKQA cocktail

WPP’s AKQA has been in the news recently with founder Ajaz Ahmed and numerous top execs off to set up rival Studio.One and its brief marriage to another WPP agency Grey sundered as Grey is shuffled off to Ogilvy.

We don’t know if Ahmed and co. were behind this one for Campari from AKQA although, as it stars the celebrated Mads Mikkelsen (who finds time for lots of ads) it was probably a while in the gestation. Time’s on his mind here as he lovingly constructs a negroni cocktail of Campari, red vermouth and gin.

Big and unfussy, what AKQA is/was best at.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.