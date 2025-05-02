MAA Ad of the Week: Wilkinson Sword Intuition from Pablo

Advertising can be quite useful sometimes.

Advertisers have realised that there are parts of the body that (may) require assistance and some are approaching the matter with realism and even wit. Maybe it’s the Dove effect.

As Emma Hall wrote: Women don’t need a delicate approach to the often indelicate bodily trials that life puts them through, as demonstrated by AMV and Libresse or FCB and Sport England. Now Pablo and Wilkinson Sword are applying the same, more realistic approach to a practical reality that most women can relate to: depilation.

Pablo’s new ‘any hair, anywhere’ campaign for Wilkinson Sword’s Intuition range manages to sell razors (and related hair removal equipment) to women in a way that makes sense – even when the need for specifically gendered tools may not be quite as pressing as the marketers would like us to believe.

More good stuff from Pablo too.