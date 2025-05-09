MAA Ad of the Week: PG Tips ‘At Home with Monkey’ from New Commercial Arts

Reality shows dominate the airwaves (even the streamers are at it now) although we all know they’re as scripted as a Beckham birthday celebration. (Sometimes they go awry of course.)

PG Tips is essaying one of its own, courtesy of New Commercial Arts, reintroducing a version of Monkey that starred in the dim-and-distant with Johnny Vegas. This time married to comedy actress and one-time ‘I’m a Celebrity..’ performer Emily Atack.

Directed by Si & Ad for Academy it’s full of nice reality show touches, sending up the genre but not so hard as to frighten the horses. NCA’s film work, as in the Dominic West series for Nationwide, is painstakingly crafted and it shows.