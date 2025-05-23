MAA Ad of the Week: Hovis from VCCP

There’s a world you don’t often see in British ads: multicultural communities in modest surroundings, probably intended to be somewhere ‘Oop North.’ What we mostly hear about such communities these days are grooming gangs and the like.

In reality they’re primarily composed of decent people, in some cases making the best of a pretty bad job. Yes, we have lots of multicultural relationships and families for just about every advertiser, to the extent it’s become a cliche. But real people, actually living?

VCCP, which is pretty good at real people as well as meerkats, does this to some effect as it channels its inner Ridley Scott (brass band etc) for Hovis.

Modest, yes but Hovis is hardly a life-changing experience. All the better for it.