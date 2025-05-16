MAA Ad of the Week: Hawaiian Tropic ‘Tana Sutra’ by BBH US

A determinedly retro feel and starring a TikTok influencer (Alix Earle) is one way to connect with what one might loosely call ‘culture.’

It’s beach body ready time of course so BBH US is updating that still well-known Indian manual with a group of Florida lovelies – the sort to bring a smile to Donald Trump’s granite features – adapting some Sutra positions to top up their tans. Directed by Hollywood’s Aerin Moreno.

It maybe isn’t the best ad of the week (that’s probably Andrex from FCB London) and won’t please everybody but it’s the way parts of adland are going as they try to connect with a social-first audience and enlist the influencers.