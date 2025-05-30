MAA Ad of the Week: Currys’ C4 diversity winner from AMV BBDO

The UK’s Channel 4 helpfully dishes out £1m of airtime to its Diversity in Advertising award winner and this year it’s ‘Sigh of Relief’ for Currys from AMV BBDO.

Focussing on the in-store experience of three customers with accessibility needs shopping for tech appliances, part of Currys long-running ‘Beyond Techspectations’ campaign.

Currys head of brand and advertising Aisling Lancaster says: “Sigh of relief has given us an incredible opportunity to build on all the steps forward we’re taking as a business at Currys to truly help everyone enjoy amazing technology. It was really important to us that we didn’t create a totally new creative concept – ads about accessibility don’t have to be serious. So we’ve built on our hyperbolic ‘Beyond Techspectations’ creative platform, with our expert colleagues at the heart of the action, this time focussing on an accessibility message.”

It is indeed an excellent campaign, wrapping an everyday brand in a kind of warm embrace: the skills which propelled AMV BBDO to the UK’s top agency with work for the likes of Sainsbury’s, BT and even The Economist.