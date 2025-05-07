Lucky Generals brings swagger to Rubicon juice

Twenty seconds of flamboyant absurdity is all it takes to showcase the appeal of a Rubicon juice in this series of spots by Lucky Generals. Four films match the mood – and the colour scheme – of the drink’s “exotic” flavours like cherry raspberry, mango, orange mango, and passion.

“Big flavour behaviour” is the agency’s first work for Rubicon since beating Uncommon, Leith and St Luke’s to win the business in January, along with a host of other AG Barr brands including Irn Bru.

Lisa McKenna, brand director at Rubicon, said: “Rubicon’s big, bold and delicious flavours and real fruit juice inclusion are what sets the drink apart from its competitors, and this has been the case from day one. ‘Big Flavour Behaviour’ is more than a tagline – it’s a call to embrace what makes you stand out, and we’re proud to champion that spirit across everything we do.” Danny Hunt, creative director at Lucky Generals, said: “Rubicon is a brand that has never been scared to stand out with its distinctive flavours. We wanted to celebrate that confidence in a big way with unforgettable characters who embody ‘Big Flavour Behaviour’.” MAA creative scale: 7.5