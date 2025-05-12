Less than a minute

Leagas Delaney’s Jay Phillips and Neil Clarke: our Top Tips for Cannes

You’ve got more chance winning an Oscar (0.3%) than winning a Grand Prix at Cannes (0.07%).

The odds are incredibly stacked against you.

To stand any chance of winning – your work has to hit harder than Will Smith at the 94thAcademy Awards.

Top Tips for Cannes (with a note for film buffs)

KFC – Believe Part 2

(Birdman – Alejandro G Inarritu)

Square space – A tale as old as a website

(Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan)

IAMS – Waylon overweight dog

(The power of the Dog – Jane Campion).