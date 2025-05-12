AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNews
Leagas Delaney’s Jay Phillips and Neil Clarke: our Top Tips for Cannes
You’ve got more chance winning an Oscar (0.3%) than winning a Grand Prix at Cannes (0.07%).
The odds are incredibly stacked against you.
To stand any chance of winning – your work has to hit harder than Will Smith at the 94thAcademy Awards.
Top Tips for Cannes (with a note for film buffs)
KFC – Believe Part 2
(Birdman – Alejandro G Inarritu)
Square space – A tale as old as a website
(Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan)
IAMS – Waylon overweight dog
(The power of the Dog – Jane Campion).