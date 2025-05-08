AdvertisersAgenciesCreativeNews

Lacoste swims against Nike tide in new global campaign

Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster49 minutes ago
0 127 Less than a minute

The tennis season is getting into gear – Britain, or at least its media goes mad for two weeks at Wimbledon and them promptly forgets about the game – so we expect something special from Lacoste (founded by 1930’s French star Henri) and agency BETC.

No sweaty Nike types here though.’Play with icons’ it is (there are a couple anyway), shot by Tyler Mitchell.

And some short films.

Very French, very elegant and all the better for it.

MAA creative scale: 8.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share
Photo of Stephen Foster Stephen Foster49 minutes ago
0 127 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button