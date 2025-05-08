Lacoste swims against Nike tide in new global campaign

The tennis season is getting into gear – Britain, or at least its media goes mad for two weeks at Wimbledon and them promptly forgets about the game – so we expect something special from Lacoste (founded by 1930’s French star Henri) and agency BETC.

No sweaty Nike types here though.’Play with icons’ it is (there are a couple anyway), shot by Tyler Mitchell.

And some short films.

Very French, very elegant and all the better for it.

MAA creative scale: 8.