Karst and Skelton launch new OOH media agency contender Silverflow

There’s a new international Out of Home media agency launching into a market currently dominated by Talon and billups, Silverflow headed by Winnie Karst and Adrian Skelton (below, Skelton left.) Silverflow is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and London. The two have worked together in senior roles at Talon and WPP’s Kinetic.

Skelton says, “At Silverflow, we’re passionate about making OOH smarter, more strategic, and more effective for brands. We combine deep local market expertise with a global mindset to help clients maximize their advertising impact.”

Karst says:”OOH has never been more exciting and the opportunities for brands to connect with audiences in creative and meaningful ways are endless. “We’re here to help our clients navigate this evolving landscape and deliver campaigns that truly stand out.”