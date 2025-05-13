Jury is still out on ambitious Stagwell after Q1 numbers

Is Stagwell a real challenger to the bigger ad holding companies?

As usual CEO Mark Penn cast recent events in an optimistic light, highlighting $564m in net revenue and $130m in net new business for Q1 2025 with claimed revenue growth of a healthy 6%. However the owner of agencies including 72andSunny, Assembly, Forsman & Bodenfors, Code & Theory (digital) and most of Anomaly, posted a net Q1 loss of $5.3m up from $713,000 2024.

Stagwell is still a relative minnow in market cap terms, valued at $1.4bn with shares hovering around $5. Its price to earnings ratio remains a dizzying 267, suggesting some investors think that real achievement is around the corner.

CEO Penn (above) says: “Q1 is a low point in the political cycle and yet we delivered solid growth in the quarter, led by double-digit increases in our Digital Transformation, Creativity and Stagwell Marketing Cloud capabilities. We hit a record $130m of net new business and, consequently, we remain optimistic about our outlook for the rest of the year.”

On the face of it, Stagwell has a good mix of companies although, as for many of the smaller marcoms contenders, media scale remains an issue. Goodstuff in the UK is a progressive outfit but still a fraction of the size of Omnicom’s OMG and WPP’s (under-pressure) GroupM media agencies.

A transformative deal is probably needed to catapult Stagwell into the big time. Last year Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital rebuffed a tentative merger approach. Stagwell’s best bet may be picking up a bigger network agency from one of the ad holding company giants if shareholder pressure there leads to disposals.