John Cherry of Atomic London: My Top Tips for Cannes

Heinz: ‘It has to be’ by Wieden + Kennedy

This is basically Heinz going ‘You know who we are. We don’t need to shout.’ Only a brand confident in its place in the world could get away with this. It’s a knowing glance across the table. No logo, just a headline everyone gets against images that you would still probably think of them without the clever nudge. It’s quietly cocky, but rightly so.

Tile x Life360: ‘Family-proof your family’ by Alto New York

Loved this when I first saw it last year, it’s dark in a loving way, clever without being smug, and a solid product demo. Steve Ayson does that solid everyday, oddly absurd thing that he does so well. They’re deeply uncomfortable and relatable in the best possible way. Like the best bits of Catastrophe with a product demo baked in.

Visit Oslo: ‘Is it even a city?’ by NewsLabAS

A tourism ad that basically negs you into visiting. By refusing to big itself up, Oslo somehow becomes the coolest city in Europe. I often use Expedia reviews in the same way “it was miles from anywhere, there’s no night clubs, it’s just so quiet, all there is to do is go on walks, swim or sit on the beach.” Perfect. It makes most other tourism ads look like they’re trying too hard to be something they’re not. Like most of the work I’ve picked out it leaves something for the viewer to get, not shoving it down people’s throats.