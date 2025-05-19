Graeme Douglas of Bicycle London: my Top Tips for Cannes

Honestly, I’m not sure it’s been a vintage year. We’ve seen brilliance in pockets but the discourse seems to have been driven by rows about free lunches at WPP, the eternally dull debate about brand versus performance and of course, AI.

That said, ingenuity, craft and creativity will always rise to the top, qualities that are writ large across these picks, which is why I reckon they’ll do well amongst the rosé.

Top Tips for Cannes

McDonald’s – Breakfast Done Properly by Leo Burnett – is a masterclass in minimalism. Distinctive brand assets? Completed it mate. Judges love extreme brand confidence, so watch out for one this in posters and craft.

Asics – Desk Break by Golin. A national treasure delivering a monologue masterclass, with a cause-related twist (exercise is great for your mental health, don’t you know) – what’s not to love? Watch the judges lap this one up: it’s doing good AND selling stuff which is basically the Cannes Holy Grail.

Canadian Down Syndrome – Assume I Can by Small. Properly powerful, stunningly delivered and with a message that really does challenge you. This one could be genuine Grand Prix material. I wish I’d done it.

Graeme Douglas is co-founder and CSO, Bicycle London