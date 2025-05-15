EasyJet passengers ‘unleash their inner diva’ for Eurovision

It’s easyJet’s second year as official airline for the Eurovision Song Contest, and the brand looks to be fully embracing the high camp of the competition.

Last year, they had the “big orange plane” and this year it’s the “big orange runway,” on which Eurovision fans are invited to strut their stuff competitively in the Eurovision Village in Basel. The campaign, from T&Pm and digital experience agency Dept, stars the appropriately named Ginger Johnson, a star of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Gabriella Neudecker, easyJet’s marketing director, said: “Each year we fly millions of people across Europe connecting people and cultures, and nothing represents the joy of travel and Europe quite like the Eurovision Song Contest.”

Megan Day, senior lead creative at Dept, said: “Our campaign is all about letting Eurovision fans take flight with their true colours. We’ve mixed the glitz of Eurovision with the sass of RuPaul’s Drag Race to create an experience that’s as fierce as a runway walk. With Lagoona Bloo and Ginger Johnson on board, we’re serving up a feast of fun and fabulousness. It’s time for fans to unleash their inner diva and take centre stage.”

Easyjet and Eurovision is a partnership that makes sense – as much as the craziness of Eurovision can ever make sense.

MAA creative scale: 7