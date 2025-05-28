Economist sticks to its guns in a changing world

The Economist, the famous British behinds-the-news paper that (one suspects) more people say they read than actually do is still trucking on in the digital age and it’s back on the airwaves with a campaign from brand agency Nomad.

Economist V-P marketing Nada Arnot says: “‘Know which way is up’ is more than a tagline – it’s what our journalism helps people do every day. In a world full of noise, this campaign puts our bold red and white back in the spotlight, reminding audiences that The Economist offers a sane, sharp dissection of the issues facing our world – and helps them navigate what’s next.”

Indeed it does. Back in the day the late great David Abbott produced a poster campaign for the title which still stands as one of the best examples of outdoor.

This doesn’t quite hit those heights but it’s a worthy nod to tradition.

MAA creative scale: 7.