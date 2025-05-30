Dom Perignon enlists creators for an “eternal journey”

Champagne is having a hard time it seems, with sales down as the price goes through the roof (the two could, of course, be connected.)

The mighty Dom Perignon is taking to the airwaves with ‘Creation is an Eternal Journey’ from BETC Etoile Rouge, reaffirming “its vision of creation as an eternal journey, to inspire the world toward elevation.”

And for this necessary task they’ve enlisted an A-grade list of iconic creators/luvvies (take your pick) to tell us so: Tilda Swinton (artist, actor), Iggy Pop (musician, actor, radio presenter), Zoë Kravitz (actor, director, writer, producer), Anderson Paak (artist, producer, director), cAlexander Ekman (choreographer), Clare Smyth (three-Michelin-starred chef) and Takashi Murakami (contemporary artist).

Directed by Camille Summers-Valli for Iconoclast.

Suppose the odd case didn’t go amiss in the recruitment process.

Dom Perignon was famously James Bond’s favourite tipple (civil service pay must have been better in those days) and this just about gets away with it although it teeters on the edge of Mount Pretentious at times.

MAA creative scale: 6.