Cheil UK’s Nick Spink: My Top Tips for Cannes

Not sure if these are even in the mix for gongs, but they are my faves over the past year…

AXE – THE POWER OF SWEETNESS

A love story. Sort of. Except the romantic lead is a dog with abandonment issues. AXE’s latest outing introduces a pooch who’s not having anyone smelling nice come near his gal. It’s absurd. It’s jealous. It’s funny. And somehow, it’s also a reminder that AXE still knows how to mix confidence with chaos. Lassy, you crazy mutt – we salute you.

IKEA – CO-WORKER

Only IKEA could make a job application feel like a game. Actually, it was a game. Set in Roblox, “Co-Worker” let players take on the flat-pack frenzy and actually apply for a paid virtual job in the iconic blue box store. 178,000 applications in just two weeks. That’s more candidates than meatballs.

ANDREX – GET COMFORTABLE

School’s tough. Especially when you’re too anxious to go to the loo. Andrex hits a surprisingly emotional nerve in its last instalment of the “Get Comfortable” platform – and this time, it works. Instead of toilet gags, it goes deep into the awkward reality kids face at school and says the unsayable: it’s okay to go. Honest, heartfelt, and perfectly timed with exam season. Hopefully it will come in at number one and not number two (sorry. I had to.)