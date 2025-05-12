Can we learn to love British Gas for its furry ‘things?’

Energy companies are like banks, they make more money when customers face higher prices (widening differentials) so they’re not exactly popular.

The UK, in particular, is facing higher energy prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine, compounded by energy secretary Ed Miliband’s ‘Net Zero’ policies focussing on renewables and an industry regulator in Ofgem that seems more focussed on providers than customers.

What a good idea, then, to promote British Gas with lovable, furry ‘things’ – showing how BG ‘Takes Care of Things’ (like moving etc.) Brave from agency T&Pm, to put it mildly. Thames Water, another unloved utiity, scrapped its winsome otter as we recall.

“At British Gas, we understand the importance of a warm and working home,” says Andy Freeman, group brand & marketing officer. “Our new‘Taking care of things’ platform, brought to life by ‘The Things,’ perfectly captures our commitment to providing reliable service and ensuring our customers can relax and enjoy their homes, knowing we’ve got them covered.”

“We wanted to create a campaign that truly resonated with people on an emotional level. The Things represent the warmth, comfort and peace of mind British Gas provides.” say Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, group creative directors. “We’re hoping the British public will want to hug them just as much as we do, which is quite a lot by the way.”

Good luck with that. But sometimes it’s the agency’s job to present companies as they’d like to be. Dire Straits (oddly coming back into fashion) does the business.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.