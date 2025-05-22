Cadbury rejects AI for real, oozing chocolate in new VCCP global campaign

A chunk of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk, filmed melting in slow motion, is the start and finish point for an entire global campaign by VCCP.

The simple idea, spearheaded by a 15-second TV spot, is even translated across media. There’s an extended 40-second version playing out in Piccadilly Circus, an “immersive 3D soundscape” running across Spotify and Global Radio, and personalised sponsored content in the Off Menu podcast. Media is by Publicis Media.

Guilherme Ferreira, global brand VP at Mondelez International said: “‘It could only be Cadbury Dairy Milk’ is the first of its kind – everything you see is real chocolate, celebrating the unique and instantly recognisable taste of a chunk of Cadbury Dairy Milk. When it feels like everyone is turning to AI and CGI, we were proud to create the film using real life filming on set, utilising experts in their craft to demonstrate the deliciousness of Cadbury Dairy Milk.”

Simon Connor, creative director at VCCP said: “Cadbury Dairy Milk is like no other chocolate – it’s instantly recognisable to millions. Our challenge was to capture that feeling without messing it up. So, we did it the hard way: by hand. We built bespoke rigs, poured real Cadbury chocolate through them, and crafted every shot to show the taste everyone knows and loves. No CGI, no cheats – just proper craft, for a properly iconic chocolate.”

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker CCOs at VCCP said “Such an iconic product deserves iconic work that makes its way into the public’s consciousness. Dan and the wonderful team have done this with class and real graft.”

Knowing when to use AI and when you’ll have more impact without it – even if people might think you’re using it – is quite a balancing act. And it’s one that VCCP is mastering, as demonstrated in the full AI impact of the AI granny for O2.

MAA creative scale: 7