BMB’s Pim Lai: my Top Tips for Cannes

Top Tips for Cannes

IKEA – The Co-Worker on Roblox

It’s one thing to build a branded world in a virtual universe. It’s another to pay people real wages to work in it.

IKEA’s recruitment campaign on Roblox does both, and does it well. Part job fair, part immersive gameplay, it’s a fresh take on recruitment that meets its Gen Z exactly where they are.

It’s also raising the bar for how brands can use a gaming platform not just for engagement (which previous winners have done successfully), but for true real-world impact.

O2 – dAIsy

In the era of AI ads that use AI just to say they did, O2’s Daisy is a refreshing exception. By putting the tech to work and wasting scammers’ time and shielding real victims. It’s a combination of fun and functionality and a whole lot of personality.

And in a sea of cold, tech-heavy solutions, Daisy wins with warmth and with. And that’s exactly what would help it stand out at Cannes.

Uncle KFC’s Rice Bowl



In Thailand, and much of Southeast Asia, it’s common to call strangers “uncle,” “auntie,” or “older sibling” as a sign of respect, acknowledging age, expertise or seniority, and creating a sense of familiarity. This spot gets that insight just right.

Colonel Sanders becomes “Uncle KFC” in a gloriously unhinged, slapstick tribute to classic Thai advertising. No global polish. No overthinking. Just a brilliantly local brand moment that knows exactly who it’s for.

Cannes needs more of this — work that doesn’t just travel, but stays home and still shines.

(Ed’s note: this is brilliantly bonkers.)

Pim Lai, creative director, BMB.