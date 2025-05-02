BBC Creative has the secret to lasting love, and it’s on the iPlayer

“Love, laughter and happily ever after” is an age-old trope that BBC Creative is using to promote the broadcaster’s full range of comedy shows. The in-house agency has created a spoof dating show, “Love at first laugh,” where couples are matched according to which BBC comedy moments they laugh at.

The resulting dates feature in a feelgood film that points to the best of British humour. All the singletons featured are influencers or reality TV cast members who will also post their own take on the experience.

There are references to a University of Kansas study saying that couples who laugh together, stay together, but we didn’t need “science” to tell us that (or for someone to declare an official “World laughter day” on May 4th).

This campaign will make raise a smile all round. Presumably you don’t have to be loved up to enjoy BBC Comedy.

MAA creative scale: 7.5