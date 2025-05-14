B2B ads from Spotify and JCDecaux dominate Clios

The Clios is New York has handed out its awards with Spotify and Out of Home company JCDecaux winning four Grand Clios each, Spotify for its ‘Spreadbeats’ campaign from FCB New York and JCD for another B2B campaign, from David Madrid featuring a 100 year-old Spanish lady.

Spotify won in the Creative Use of Data, Design, Design Craft and Direct categories in Business to Business. JCD won in Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy, Out of Home and Use of Influencers, also in Business to Business.

Four other campaigns won two Grands each: CeraVe’s ‘Michael CeraVe’ by Ogilvy PR (which won in Film and Use of Influencersin Product/Service); Michelob Ultra’s ‘Lap of Legends’ by FCB New York (Creative Use of Data and Digital/Mobile in Product/Service); Pedigree’s ‘Adoptable’ by Colenso BBDO (Innovation and Direct in Product/Service); and Think Name Project’s ‘Sato 2531’ by Dentsu Digital (Creative Use of Data and Public Relations in Public Service).

FCB New York was Agency of the Year and David owner Ogilvy won Network.

Interesting that B2B won most awards, maybe a sign of technically clever ads (or communications, they’re not just ads) winning out over emotion and humour.