Anomaly makes media magic for Amazon Ads

Amazon is hard on the heels of Apple when it comes to using ads to make a tech behemoth more user-friendly and (say it quietly) human.

Another unexpected consequence of the digital tidal wave is creativity raising its battered head, not in consumer-facing advertising but B2B. The two big winners at the recent Clios were Spotify and JCDecaux with B2B efforts.

A new US campaign for Amazon Ads from Anomaly sets out to “reignite creativity and excitement in media planning.” By using Amazon Ads’ bespoke solutions of course, before media agencies get too excited. This is the “serve yourself” era of media planning on the platforms after all, as the likes of WPP’s GroupM are discovering to their cost.

So we have a rather winning client who thinks she’s seen everything and realises she hasn’t.

“This campaign is a rallying cry for marketers who are looking to make media magic,” says Carly Zipp, global director, brand marketing at Amazon Ads (don’t think it’s her in the film..) “Amazon Ads offers more than just media; we offer an expansive canvas that captivates audiences from first glance to final click. We want marketers to know that creating an innovative and high-impact media plan isn’t too good to be true; it’s what we make possible every day through Amazon Ads.”

Anomaly New York group creative director Dan Shapiro says: “Marketers working on the most well-known brands told us they’re hungry for something that feels new. With ‘Make Media Magic,’ we set out to prove that Amazon Ads isn’t just powerful, it’s creatively inspiring.”

Anomaly at its (gently anomalous) best.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.