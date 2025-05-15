Andrex raises the profile of school poo

Andrex has moved on from loveable puppies to redefining poo, which is a pretty sharp shift.

Via FCB London we’ve had grown-ups, now it’s featuring schoolchildren too embarrassed to go to the loo. Andrex says 75% of UK school kids don’t feel comfortable doing a poo at school and are risking their health as a result.

Rings true, unless they go to a swanky private school. At one local school around here the teachers went on strike because there weren’t enough loos for all the kids, over 1,000 of them.

Niamh Finan, marketing director, Kimberly-Clark UK & Ireland says: “This campaign is the next step in the evolution of Andrex, to help the nation have a healthier, more confident relationship with the bathroom. Once again, FCB London has taken the brand to a new, modern, and purposeful direction – this time to help raise the next generation of Brits who aren’t ashamed to go to the bathroom.”

FCB ECD Kyle Harman-Turner says: “At some point, every child faces it. The awkward pause. The held breath. The quiet decision to wait it out. The discomfort. The first time they need a poo at school. With this campaign, Andrex is once again tackling toileting taboos and encouraging kids to have a healthy relationship with their everyday bodily functions.”

One of the better, more thoughtful campaigns we’ve seen recently and nicely executed. A credit to FCB.

MAa creative scale: 8.5.