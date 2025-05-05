Aine Corry: third-party cookies are (still) not dead – now what?

Google’s long-anticipated shift away from third-party cookies has once again been put on pause. Should we be shocked? Probably not. Replacing a core component of the internet’s business model was never going to be an easy feat. And despite years of testing alternatives through its Privacy Sandbox, Google has struggled to find a workable solution.

The digital marketing industry has weathered major disruptions before. When Apple introduced App Tracking Transparency to iOS 14, dramatically limiting access to user data, after initially panicking, marketers quickly adapted. Strategies evolved, and the industry moved forward. Change is a constant in digital marketing, and success depends on marketers’ ability to remain agile.

Why the end of third-party cookies won’t mean the end of the internet

The end of third-party cookies would never have signalled the end of cookie-based advertising altogether. Far from it, platforms such as Google Ads and Meta still rely heavily on data collected directly from users interacting with their own domains.

For marketers, any sort of adjustment to tracking capabilities would have meant a shift in tools, not a collapse of the system.

Google’s influence makes its every move consequential. As one of the most powerful players in performance advertising, any decision it makes has broad implications. Whether Google ever truly intended to eliminate third-party cookies or simply wanted to appear supportive of privacy reforms, is open to debate. Regardless of the motivation, any future change in direction could again force marketers to revise their strategies.

Moving forward: what marketers should focus on now

“Invest in first-party data” has become the industry’s catchphrase. And whilst that advice is frequently repeated, it often lacks specificity. Brands are advised to “capture more emails” or “send more newsletters”, but without a clear and strategic approach, it’s simply not enough.

Beyond the cookie debate, other shifts are also reshaping digital advertising. Meta’s recent algorithm changes under the Andromeda project have altered how content is prioritised. Tracking technology is no longer as precise as it once was. As a result, marketers are seeing diminishing returns from narrowly targeted campaigns. What’s needed is for the focus to move away from hyper-targeting and back to fundamentals: strong messaging, high quality creative, and content that drives results across broader audience segments.

Whether or not Google follows through with eliminating third-party cookies, one fact remains clear. The days of effortless audience targeting are over. Marketers can no longer rely on data alone to do the heavy lifting. Success requires thoughtful strategy, creative execution, and a willingness to respond quickly to change.

The message to marketers is clear: there’s no need for panic. The digital marketing landscape is not collapsing; it is evolving. Although Google may delay or even abandon its plan to phase out third-party cookies, the broader shift toward privacy and user control will continue. Marketers must prepare accordingly.

Rather than resist these changes, we should embrace them. They present a chance to move beyond dependence on tracking and build more resilient, creative, and effective strategies. The marketers who succeed will be those who focus on long-term growth, adapt to new realities, and prioritise authentic connections over shortcuts.

Áine Corry is Growth Manager, MNC.