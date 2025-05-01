Africa Creative and Vivo tackle ‘toxic’ smartphone addiction

This clever campaign characterizes mobile phones as a needy, controlling presence in our lives. It’s spot-on and just a little bit spooky, appropriately soundtracked by Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Jealousy, jealousy.”

Africa Creative and Brazilian telco Vivo are aiming the work at Gen Z, but it will give most generations something to think about.

Marina Daineze, brand and communications director at Vivo, says: “As technology takes up more and more space in our lives, we need to find healthier, more balanced ways to engage with our cell phones. This is a global and intergenerational issue, and as both an industry leader and a human-centred brand, we believe it’s essential to foster this dialogue.”

Mariana Sá, Co-CCO at Africa Creative, says: “Rapid tech advances have left everyone — parents, educators, regulators, academics, and young people in particular — scrambling to fully understand the implications of our hyperconnected culture. We believe brands must be part of the solution by elevating the dialogue around tech and self-esteem. Our work also represents a strategic step in positioning Vivo as an active voice in promoting the conscious use of technology.”

Vivo is part of Telefônica Brazil, so there’s a tension between the brand and the message, but it’s so well done that they get away with it.

MAA creative scale: 8.5