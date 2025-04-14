XBox enlists rat army to show our human side

Micosoft’s Xbox has won plenty of gongs for its advertising over the years (mostly via McCann). Droga5 is on the case here (with two directors – see Instagram box) and undoubtedly the most sympathetic portrayal of rats in an ad. To show us our human inside in this metronomic world. Which Microsoft has done a fair bit to create, of course.

There are some good ads around at the moment and this is another. The standard we ought to expect from Droga5.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.