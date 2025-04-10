W+K London and Ford Pro celebrate workers who get sh*t done

A car ad with a sense of humour? It’s been a while, but this campaign for Ford Pro by Wieden + Kennedy London is a light hearted take on heavy duty hardware. It features a voiceover by actor Tom Hollander (White Lotus season 2, Rev etc) whose classic tones are rudely and regularly interrupted by the sound of people getting things done, thanks to their Ford vehicles.

After being drowned out by a jackhammer on a construction site, ambulance responders, and an underwater welder, Hollander finally concedes that doing beats talking every time. Directed by Frederik Bond.

Richard Beard, marketing and communications manager, Ford Pro says: ” This campaign perfectly showcases our fully refreshed range of vehicles in both the everyday and the more extreme use case scenarios they’re built to support. Wieden + Kennedy London developed bold thinking and great creative concepts that the production team then worked tirelessly to deliver.”

David Colman, creative director, Wieden+Kennedy London, said: “We wanted to make a straight-talking statement that our audience could get behind. Ford Pro was all in on the idea of pitting doing against talking because it has always been a brand for the ‘doers’ of this world. The ad lets the doers’ actions drown out the narrator’s waffle, landing the line ‘Doing Beats Talking’ in the simplest way possible.”

Car ads don’t all have to be as serious as this recent effort for the same brand from W+K in the US.

MAA creative scale: 8.5