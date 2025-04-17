We Are Social Amsterdam wins McVitie’s international brief

McVitie’s has the essence of a uniquely British brand, but its owner Pladis Global has bigger ambitions and has appointed We Are Social Amsterdam to drive its popularity in Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Sweden.

The agency is responsible for social media brand strategy and content generation, which will include a push on influencer partnerships designed to grow awareness with a younger audience.

We Are Social will work with TBWA’s “True Originals” brand platform in its work across the McVitie’s portfolio – which includes Digestives, Hobnobs and Jaffa Cakes – with a social media campaign celebrating the “history, quality and craft” that go into every bite.

Sam Grischotti, managing director at We Are Social Amsterdam, said: “Our strategy brings a fresh, fun spin to the McVitie’s “True Originals” platform, hopefully positioning it front and centre on Instagram and TikTok to grow its presence and give it the wider recognition it deserves across Western Europe and beyond.”

Ian Soon, McVitie’s head of marketing – Europe & Developing Markets, said: “The We Are Social team really impressed us throughout the pitch process, both from a chemistry and creative perspective. Their understanding of what McVitie’s needs and where it is as a brand, along with the international expertise and approach the team pitched is what truly sealed the deal for us. We hope this is the start of a long and fruitful partnership.”