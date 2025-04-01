We Are Futures wins UK athletics Get Set programme

We Are Futures, which describes itself as a youth engagement agency, has won a four year contract with Team GB and ParalympicsGB to handle its Get Set programme working with schools to promote “resilience, teamwork, and ambition through Olympic and Paralympic values.”

British Olympic Foundation MD Jen Rouse says: “The team here at Team GB foundation are incredibly excited to start working with We Are Futures to take the Get Set programme to the next level for as we approach Milan 2026 and LA 2028. Their creativity and insights really stood out during the pitch process, and it was clear they truly understand how to connect with and inspire young people.

“Together, we’re looking forward to building on the programme’s success and making an even bigger impact across the UK.”

Jill Puttnam, head of social impact at the British Paralympic Associationc says: “We are delighted to be working with We Are Futures to elevate the Get Set programme. Their deep understanding of how to inspire young people with the values of determination, equality, and courage was truly impressive. Together, we’re excited to build on the programme’s success, empowering the next generation to realise their potential through the power of sport.”