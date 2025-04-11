Virgin Atlantic navigates a sea of woke for a rainbow in the clouds

A new campaign from Virgin Atlantic is something of an event in UK adland: Its Branson-esque trolley dollies summed up the ’90s, since when it’s woken up to the joys of woke.* The last cross/trans dressing opus from Lucky Generals frightened a few horses but was really no more shocking than an old episode of ‘Are You Being Served?’

The point about Virgin Atlantic is that it’s not British Airways – famed for cancellations, IT meltdowns and diminishing service but still, somehow, flying the flag. Lucky Generals is skilled at staying just the right side of ridiculous (Yorkshire Tea being an example, with its stage and staged Yorkshiremen) and here we have Virgin staff and customers being alternative for the holiday season. To words from Maya Angelou: ‘A Rainbow in the Clouds.’

VA global marketing president Annabelle Cordelli says: “We are incredibly excited to share the next chapter of our Virgin Atlantic story which showcases what makes Virgin Atlantic different. Our new global brand campaign “Be a Rainbow” captures that distinctive Virgin Atlantic energy and the red spirit of our cabin crew, taking our customers to some of the world’s most desirable destinations.

“Maya Angelou’s distinctive voice and beautiful words resonate with all of us at Virgin Atlantic, her voiceover encapsulates how we see the world differently, encouraging our customers to travel with an open heart and an open mind as they take on the world.”

They’re probably just as pleased with a comfy plane that gets you there.

MAA creative scale: 7.

*VA and Lucky Generals apparently “worked with The Diversity Standards Collective to ensure the people and places that featured in the campaign were represented positively and progressively. Via the DSC’s Targeted Community Research and Testing Platform they conducted a series of Professional Community Councils across multiple countries in order to receive both industry experience and lived experience at key stages within the creative process.”

Bit of a palaver but they landed in the end…