Used car sales get a Hollywood makeover in new Stellantis work

Stellantis Group, which owns brands including Fiat, Chrysler, Peugeot, Citroën, and Jeep – set up its own used car network, Spoticar, in 2019. In 2025 with Trump’s tariffs making the new car market more challenging than ever, that looks like a good move.

Spoticar works with French-Italian agency 777, a joint venture between Armando Testa and Herezie that’s focused on the Stellantis Group. This new “Don’t be brave, be smart” campaign parodies cinematic tropes to demonstrate that heroism and guts might be useful for some second hand car purchases, but they are surplus to requirements when buying through Spoticar.

Whatever happens long-term with cars and tariffs, it’s clear that the automotive market has done a better job than rival global industries like fashion, home furnishings and electronics in making money out of its customers beyond the initial sale.

A smartly executed piece of communication with a direct call to action. There’s another spot planned for Halloween too.

MAA creative scale: 6