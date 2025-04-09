Tata’s Tetley from Pablo puts the tea back in Britain

Over the years agencies and advertisers have got themselves in a terrible tangle over tea, desperate to say what it’s not. It is what it is: a much-loved element of British life and, as such, not that interesting. After all, you aren’t allowed chimps any more.

Pablo is on the Tetley’s case for Tata Consumer Products (not the bit that makes Range Rovers) with, boring as it may sound, ‘Britain’s Tea.’

Sometimes stating the bleeding obvious is the way to go, helped here by the sterling efforts of director Tom Speers via Smuggler.

Marketing Director Mat Bird says: “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to make this iconic British brand famous again. Everybody in Britain knows Tetley tea but we had forgotten what makes it special – the true emotion behind the act of making it and sharing it. This campaign is a proud reminder of all the care we show each other with Tetley, and we hope that will inspire the nation to take that blue box out of kitchen cupboards and onto tables with friends and family”.

Indie London agency Pablo gets better and better.

MAA creative scales: top one ‘The Crush’ (a mini-masterpiece/’Best Regards’ could go viral): 9. The others, good too: 7.