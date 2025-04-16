Spotify’s impressive gallery of fan tributes celebrates listeners

The pictures speak for themselves on this one. We’ve had plenty of clever, AI-driven campaigns from Spotify but the simplicity of these images – each one celebrating fans of different artists including Chappell Roan and Oasis – will strike a chord with the fans. Even those who paid over-the-odds for tour tickets.

These were created by an in-house team, which seems to be de rigueur for the big tech companies at the moment.

Marc Hazan, Spotify’s VP of partnerships and marketing, said: “Connecting artists and fans is fundamental to what we do, and this campaign puts that into action. We’re fans too, so we understand the passion and unique identities that make these fandoms so special. From the Pink Pony Club’s distinct energy to the iconic style of ’90s U.K. fashion, we wanted fans to see their communities reflected and feel that connection with the artists they love.”

The music world is good at celebrating its fans, and this work from Spotify reflects that well.

MAA creative scale: 7