Rob Griffiths of Fold7: my Top Tips for Cannes

It’s approaching that time of year when the ad world (or some of it anyway) heads to the Cannes Lions (June 16-20.)

As ever we’ll be asking various luminaries about Their Top Tips for Cannes, with an optional bonus: “This has got no chance but I like it.”

First up Rob Griffiths from Fold7.

Top Tips for Cannes

Australian Lamb – The Comments Section

An ad for lamb from a client and creative team that never follows the flock. Surely this sheep will be bringing home a lion once again. I’ll always have a soft spot for brands who have no right to be entertaining showing the rest of us how it’s done. The conceit of a live comment section… chef’s kiss.

Axe – Dog

How have they sold that? The question I ask myself every time I’m tickled by a perfect piece of wonk. An ad no one is going to forget in a hurry,

EA Sports – Super Fans

I’m a big fan of this idea, and not just because we pitched a version of it to a sponsor of probably the best football club in the world. I grew up wanting to play football. Have played every version of FIFA EA FC. My team are about to win the league. And yet as a fan I’ve never felt more on the outside of the game. Shifting the spotlight of a game built on the idea of ‘if it’s in the game it’s in the game’ on to the fans is a timely masterstroke.

This has got no chance but I like it (actually it might have.)

Ecover – Wear over and over

These pre-worn clothes have more than a whiff of Cannes bait about them. But putting the rewear chair to one side, the press ads encouraging people to use the product less are beautifully handled. And in a world that seems to have given up on saving itself, a brand with principles deserves to be recognised.*

*Just maybe not by half our industry jetting into the south of France.

Rob Griffiths is creative director at Fold7.